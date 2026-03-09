Удары по топливным складам американскими войсками приведут к экологической катастрофе на Ближнем Востоке с далеко идущими последствиями. К такому выводу пришел профессор Университета Юго-Восточной Норвегии Гленн Дизен в соцсети X.

«Даже канализационные стоки в Тегеране загорелись после нападений на топливные склады. США развязали экологическую катастрофу, которая будет вызывать рак и другие болезни на протяжении десятилетий», — посетовал он.

Even the drains are on fire in Tehran following attacks on its fuel depots. The US has unleashed an ecological disaster that will produce cancer and other diseases for decades. Yet, our shameless political-media establishment continue to sell the war as a humanitarian project pic.twitter.com/3lqgg64ney