Удары Израиля и США по нефтехранилищам в Тегеране вызовут катастрофу.
Удары по топливным складам американскими войсками приведут к экологической катастрофе на Ближнем Востоке с далеко идущими последствиями. К такому выводу пришел профессор Университета Юго-Восточной Норвегии Гленн Дизен в соцсети X.
«Даже канализационные стоки в Тегеране загорелись после нападений на топливные склады. США развязали экологическую катастрофу, которая будет вызывать рак и другие болезни на протяжении десятилетий», — посетовал он.
Even the drains are on fire in Tehran following attacks on its fuel depots. The US has unleashed an ecological disaster that will produce cancer and other diseases for decades. Yet, our shameless political-media establishment continue to sell the war as a humanitarian project pic.twitter.com/3lqgg64ney— Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) March 9, 2026
Также профессор раскритиковал западную политико-медийную элиту. Она преподносит действия США и Израиля в качестве гуманитарного проекта, считает Дизен.
@syrmedia.kz
Нет. Это не ад. Так горит Тегеран - столица Ирана после удара Израиля♬ Silent Hill - Various Artists
@newssplashx A massive fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Aghdasieh area of Tehran amid ongoing regional tensions. This incident follows U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that Iran "will be hit very hard" today, as part of the escalating conflict. China remains Iran's primary oil buyer, importing an estimated average of around 1.4 million barrels per day from Iran in 2025 (accounting for roughly 13% of China's seaborne crude imports and over 80-90% of Iran's total oil exports), often via discounted channels. Reports indicate no confirmed official cause for the fire at this time. #TehranFire #IranOil #MiddleEastTensions #OilDepot #Geopolitics ♬ original sound - News Splash
@freeiran2026
Tehran♬ M83 Solitude - Grace
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